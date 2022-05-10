iPhone Air
Apple delays iPhone Air 2 release amid production cuts and poor sales

Apple has cut iPhone Air production to end-of-life levels just two months after launch, with Foxconn down to one and a half assembly lines from what started as a major…

By Michael Ebeling
Stock Falls
Nvidia stock falls 2.5% as Dow reaches record high, health care stocks outperform semiconductors

The Dow closed at a record 47,230 on Tuesday while Nvidia shed another 2.5%, marking a rotation so sharp that health care stocks outperformed semiconductors for the first time since…

Infant Formula
ByHeart recalls all infant formula amid botulism outbreak

Fifteen infants across twelve states have been hospitalized with botulism after consuming…

Bungie Struggles
Sony records $204 million impairment loss on Bungie assets amid Destiny 2 struggles

Sony recorded a $204 million impairment loss on Bungie assets last quarter—a…

Invention Glossary

Early fax machine with wires and gears
Fax Machines: Who invented it, what you can learn

By Michael Ebeling

Infrastructure Boom
AI infrastructure boom leaves industry players unphased

A $500 billion infrastructure project announced last week should have been the kind of news…

By Juanita Rothman
AI Framework
AI framework from Tsinghua University outperforms human physicists in space equations

A team at Tsinghua University just handed their AI system raw astrophysical data from NASA,…

By Juanita Rothman
Wendy's Close
Wendy’s to close 300 restaurants by 2026, CEO Ken Cook announces

Three hundred stores gone by 2026. That's what Wendy's interim CEO Ken Cook told investors…

By Jeff Baumgart
Play Japan
Sony’s State of Play Japan broadcast to unveil major game news tomorrow

Sony just dropped a State of Play announcement with 24 hours' notice—a 40-minute showcase focused…

By Nance Giordano
Vintage audience watches 3D movie with glasses.
3D movies: Who Invented It, What You Can Learn

In this article, we will map how 3D movies grew from Victorian stereoscope ideas into…

By Michael Ebeling
Oreo cookie, black wafers, white cream filling.
Oreos: Who Invented It, What You Can Learn

In this article, we will unpack how Oreo became the world’s most recognizable sandwich cookie…

By Michael Ebeling
Early billiards game in progress.
Billiards: Who Invented It, What You Can Learn

In this article, we will unpack how billiards evolved from courtly pastime to precision sport…

By Michael Ebeling
Plastic water bottles.
Water bottles: Who Invented It, What You Can Learn

In this article, we will map how water bottles evolved from ancient containers to vacuum…

By Michael Ebeling
Vintage glass of chocolate milk, cocoa powder.
Chocolate Milk: Who Invented It, What You Can Learn

In this article, we will unpack how chocolate milk moved from colonial-era curiosity to a…

By Michael Ebeling
Early jet engine, sleek metal, sharp turbine blades
Jet Engines: Who Invented It, What You Can Learn

In this article, we will unpack how jet engines moved from wild idea to world-changing…

By Michael Ebeling
Early humans creating simple fabric coverings from natural materials.
Clothes: Who Invented It, What You Can Learn

In this article, we will explore how clothes moved from survival gear to one of…

By Michael Ebeling
Ancient Greek athletes performing gymnastics.
Gymnastics: Who Invented It, What You Can Learn

In this article, we will treat gymnastics like an invention that grew over centuries. You…

By Michael Ebeling
Giant_Siege_Crossbow
Crossbow: Who invented it, What you can learn

In this article, we will show how the crossbow emerged across multiple cultures and why…

By Michael Ebeling
Pfizer Metsera Deal
Pfizer secures $10 billion deal to acquire Metsera after Novo Nordisk withdrawal

Pfizer has clinched a $10 billion deal to acquire obesity drug developer Metsera, following a…

By Nance Giordano
Holiday Travel
FAA flight cuts disrupt holiday travel at major US airports

The FAA started cutting air traffic at 40 major airports on Friday, and I've been…

By Jeff Baumgart
